CSRA Panera Bread locations collecting donations Toys For Tots

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Panera Bread located inside Mullins Crossing partnered with the local Toys for Tots for the second annual Stuff the Truck Toy drive Saturday.
They collected toys and monetary donations, hoping to stuff a U-HAUL truck for kids in the CSRA.
Covelli Enterprises, Panera’s local franchise company, loves giving back to local children. The franchise spokesperson said they’ve partnered with the organization for decades, donating more than $500,000 to the communities they’re in.
“Children in need is something that’s a huge cause for our company and children can’t control anything and they’re put in hard situations, so this is the least we could do to give back to them,” said Danielle Covelli, Marketing Coordinator for South Carolina and Georgia Panera Bread locations.
Saturday, they collected 83 toys. If you weren’t able to donate, you can stop by any of the Panera Bread locations in Evans, Augusta or Aiken during December and round up your food order total for Toys for Tots.
