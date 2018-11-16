Sheriff’s Office: Girls made threats to Richmond County schools to get out of class

According to Sheriff Roundtree, 3 girls have been arrested in connection to the threats made against 2 Richmond County high schools Thursday. Two of the girls were students at Butler High School and the other was a student at Academy of Richmond County. He says girls made the threats in order to cause chaos and get school canceled for the days leading up the the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the girls who went to Butler High allegedly concocted the scene and the Academy student wanted in on it once she found out about it.