Sheriff’s Office: Girls made threats to Richmond County schools to get out of class

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a press conference Friday afternoon to update the public on several ongoing cases, including the arrest of 3 high school students.
According to Sheriff Roundtree, 3 girls have been arrested in connection to the threats made against 2 Richmond County high schools Thursday. Two of the girls were students at Butler High School and the other was a student at Academy of Richmond County. He says girls made the threats in order to cause chaos and get school canceled for the days leading up the the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the girls who went to Butler High allegedly concocted the scene and the Academy student wanted in on it once she found out about it.
The student taken into custody Thursday for the threats was not connected to the case. His name was very similar to the name the girls used in the fake profile they created to make the threatening post.
All 3 students are being held at the Richmond County Youth Detention Center. They are charged with felony terroristic threats.
