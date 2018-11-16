Seven schools on alert in one day, officials urging parents to help

(WFXG) - Law enforcement and school officials were on high alert across three counties on Thursday after multiple social media threats were made targeting a total of six high schools and one middle school. The threats were made against schools in Richmond, Columbia and Burke Counties, against Butler High School, the Academy of Richmond County, Evans High School, Lakeside High School, Grovetown High School, Burke County High School and Burke County Middle School.
Communities were filled with anxiety and fear over these places that are supposed to be filled with learning. Joann Henley and Lachelle Watt have kids in schools that were targeted. Henley said, “My heart is heavy. I feel fear for my child.” Watt added, “It’s just happening too often.” That sentiment is shared by people throughout the community. Richmond County Sheriff, Richard Roundtree, said in a press conference, “It’s not just a threat against the school. It’s a threat against the safety and security of the whole community.” Although the school day continued on as normal, Penny Jackson, Assistant Superintendent of Columbia County Schools, said, “It was a disruption to our day.”
So far, one Richmond County student has been arrested, and law enforcement from all counties are taking each threat seriously. Sheriff Roundtree said, “Every applicable charge, based on the situation, that can be applied to any person involved will be rendered against them.” Parents that FOX 54 reporters spoke to said that harsh punishment is needed in this case, but that they believe these incidents are preventable. Watt said, "I think that was a cry for help. I hate that it had to be that way, but they really need to address it and get that child some help.”
School board members and law enforcement officers echoed each other, saying that parents could help by starting the conversation. Jackson said, “Parents, really if they can help us monitor social media and talking to students, and we will do the same, on the fact that you’re held responsible for such actions.”
The threats are still under investigation. We will update you as we find out more information.
