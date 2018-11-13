Watching Your Wallet: How to avoid overspending during the holidays

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The ‘National Retail Foundation’ says holiday spending will be up another 4-5% percent this year. Americans are expected to spend over $1 trillion on Christmas in 2018. Financial adviser Will Caywood has a few tips to help you keep a budget ahead of the holidays.
Do you have $700 to $1,000 dollars saved just for holiday expenses? That’s how much the National Retail Foundation says each adult will spend on gifts, travel, decoration, and food. If you don’t have that much in your wallet and want to be debt free after the holidays, here are some tips:
- Stay within a budget is the biggest key.
- Don’t try to keep up with the Joneses. Spend based on your budget.
- Look for the sales: Black Friday, Cyber Monday and last minute deals.
- It’s important to not make impulse purchases.
- Make a list of what you need and stick to it. Split the cost.
- Delegate everyone to help out in the family if possible.
- Make sure you’re not the only one buying all the gifts or buying all the food.
- Dont make your New Year stressful with debt and bills from the holidays.
“Just because Santa Claus brings presents to everyone in the world, doesn’t mean you have to. So i mean as long as you owe somebody money you’re going to be playing by their rules. So if you can some how avoid loans and avoid debt this holiday season its going to be a much better way to start out 2019 for sure.”
Caywood says many forget to search for coupons or coupon codes online and many miss out on saving 10-20% on their purchases. Every little bit adds up and helps. And remember: the holidays are about sharing moments and creating memories with family, love ones, and friends. So if anything give the gift of time, it’s priceless.
