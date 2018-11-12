Investigation reveals no credible threat to Lakeside High and Lakeside Middle

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Parents say they were alarmed and afraid after receiving an email alerting them to a “social media threat” made to lakeside middle and high school. Now, though, the school is clarifying and said after an investigation, no credible threat was ever made.
Trish Watts has two children at Lakeside - one is at the high school and the other is at the middle school. She received the Columbia County School District’s emails and said the initial lack of explanation made the alert confusing and traumatic.
“It’s really, really frustrating trying to figure it out for yourself and asking other parents, who - none of us really know. We’re just all assuming what the threat might have been and trying to decide if it’s safe for them to go to school tomorrow, or just stay home with us," Watts explained.
Her son, Jansen Hammond, a freshman, said the possibility of a threat is scary. He said his friends don’t feel safe - even though the situation has been investigated.
“We just heard threats, and like, there’s people saying don’t come to school on Monday. And there’s people saying I’m not gonna come to school on Monday no matter if there’s police or not. it’s pretty scary being a high school student and hearing that," said Hammond.
Another concerned parent said she believes the school’s communication lacked important information. She said she turned to social media for help after receiving the “vague” messages.
“They haven’t told us what the threat was, or where it came from, or how they handled it but the fact that they feel they need additional security at the school tomorrow makes me a little nervous," said Kelli Coffey.
The school system issued a statement to FOX 54 saying the threat was only ever a possibility. It went on to explain that the sheriff’s office investigated and found nothing credible.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office told WFXG they interviewed the student suspect and determined there was no direct threat. Columbia County Schools Communications Director confirms there will be an increased security presence at both schools on Monday.
After an investigation of the possibility of a social media threat made by a student at Lakeside High School, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office concluded Sunday, November 11, no threat had been made against either Lakeside High School or Middle School. Out of an abundance of caution and to alleviate any concerns, there will be an increased security presence at both schools Monday.
As requested, here are the messages sent out to parents of students at Lakeside High School and Lakeside Middle School Saturday and Sunday, in an effort to keep them informed of the investigation and its conclusion that no threat had been made.
