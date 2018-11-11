300 people help raise more than $51,000 at Georgia Cancer Center’s inaugural Unite in the Fight walk

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Knocking out cancer is a goal for many people in the CSRA. For the first time ever, the Georgia Cancer Center hosted Unite in the Fight Against Cancer walk.
The event represented all forms of the disease. More than 300 people kicked it off with a 1 point 5 mile walk, celebrating and honoring their loved ones impacted by cancer.
Nine-year-old Michaela Favor was diagnosed with leukemia nearly a year ago. Today, dozens of people wore ‘kiss cancer goodbye’ shirts to support her. The girl who likes to dance, play with toys and color is also a fighter.
“Watching her fight - she’s my shero. To see here keep pushing through, and pushing through. Some days, if you ask her how she feel, she’ll tell you she’s fine. But, we be knowing she’s not feeling good in actuality," said her mother, Karen Dennis."
Michaela, who is a 4th grader at Martinez Elementary, said her diagnoses hasn’t been easy and gave words of encouragement for anyone fighting the battle.
“It was ups and downs, but it’s okay. You’ll get through it," she said.
Michaela is preparing to start a 'maintenance' phase, with less doctors visits and more at-home treatments.
The Georgia Cancer Center raised just over $51,000 to go towards cancer research, treatment, patient support and more.
