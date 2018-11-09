64 year-old Richmond County woman, missing

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a missing woman named Ola May Gant.
Gant is 64 years-old with brown eyes and black hair styled into short braids. Deputies said she was last seen Tuesday, November 6 on the 500 block of Carr Street around 7a.m.
She was last seen wearing a brown hat, black coat and gray pants.
Authorities believe she might possibly be in the Harrisburg neighborhood.
If you have any information on Gant, the sheriff’s office urges you to please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
