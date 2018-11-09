Suspect wanted for armed robbery in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for armed robbery in Aiken.
Just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, Aiken Public Safety was called out to Approved Cash Payday Loans & Check Cashing on Richland Ave. W for a reported armed robbery. Deputies learned that a man entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. The man then fled the area in a dark-colored four-door car. Police believe there was another person waiting in the car while the robbery occurred.
If you have any information about the robbery or are able to identify the suspect, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.