Richmond County deputy arrested after domestic dispute with wife

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested after a domestic dispute with his wife.
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home on the 400 block of Walden Hills Cir. for a domestic situation involving off-duty deputy Charles Gunn and his wife. During the investigation, deputies found damage inside they home alleged to have been caused by Gunn and signs of a fight between the two. Gunn was arrested and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, charged with simple battery and criminal trespass.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has begun an internal affairs investigation into the incident.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.