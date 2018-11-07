Richmond County deputy arrested after domestic dispute with wife

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home on the 400 block of Walden Hills Cir. for a domestic situation involving off-duty deputy Charles Gunn and his wife. During the investigation, deputies found damage inside they home alleged to have been caused by Gunn and signs of a fight between the two. Gunn was arrested and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, charged with simple battery and criminal trespass.