Millennial vote a big factor in 2018 Midterm Elections

ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) - A major factor in the 2018 Midterm Election: the millennials. In the Richmond County area, more than 1,500 early votes were cast by millennials; a huge increase over previous years.
There’s no doubt this year’s race is historic and some of these young voters, say they simply want to be a part of history. The energy is contagious and one that a Richmond County voter says he simply did not want to miss. He got up early, voted and hit the road to make it to Atlanta to witness history, no matter if Stacey Abrams wins or loses.
In a midterm election that includes who will be the next Governor of Georgia, the number of voters has far exceeded what Richmond County saw in the 2014 midterms.
“I think it’s important for us young people to come out and vote because with our vote, it determines our future.” Rudolph Brown cast his vote early Tuesday morning. He says he has been encouraging his friends and whoever he meets to exercise their right “If we want to continue to live in a free country and live the American dream, voting is a way to continue it.”
The Richmond County Board of Elections says more than 30,000 voters cast their ballots during early voting. They expect that number to be around the same for election day. But for young voters like Brown, he wanted to take it a step further and travel to the watch for his candidate in Atlanta. “I think this is a great piece of history that I get a chance to experience and I’m just excited to be part of history.”
Win, lose or tie, Brown says he knows that his voice was heard by casting his voice during this election. “It makes me feel like the sky is the limit and anything is possible, and the American dream still exists.”
