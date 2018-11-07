Fair organizers excited for the week to come in Columbia County

The fair has new attractions this year for folks to enjoy, like the Human Cannonball, Banana Derby and Jurassic Kingdom. Fair organizers are excited about the week to come with attractions like these for fair goers to enjoy. The Publicity Chairman for the fair said that even though the fair has been hit with rain four of the six days it’s been open, they are optimistic about the turnout they will get for the rest of the week. Steve Johnston said, “Saturday and Sunday, it was packed. We had really good days. I think it was a lot of pin-up demand from people who were wanting to go but they maybe thought, ‘I’m not going Thursday or Friday,' well they came out in groves on Saturday and Sunday.”