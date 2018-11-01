Aiken woman claims she was assaulted after facing death on ride at Western Carolina State Fair

The Tornado ride consists of tubs that sit on a spinning disc that when in full operation the disc is raised into the air and spins at approximately 17 RPM’s. During the normal course of operation, the Ride Attendant walks around on the platform as the ride starts its initial operation and then he jumps onto the spinning disc to double check the lap bars. When our attendant went to check their bar, he was grabbed by the patron in the tub. Our attendant stated she yelled “you are going to die” in which he replied, “no I’m not, let me go.” Our attendant had never had this happen and he stated he was ‘freaked out’ the patron wouldn’t let go. The Ride Foreman immediately engaged the emergency stop when he saw the woman holding our attendant. Similar to a moving car, it takes several seconds for the ride to stop and once our attendant was released by the patron, he jumped off the disc, scared but unharmed. The Ride Foreman then proceeded to operate the ride, as there were numerous customers on the ride and no one was in any danger as alleged by Ms. Dempsey. After riding the ride, Ms. Dempsey started yelling and screaming about the ride being unsafe and continued to yell at our operator and attendant as well as causing a scene in front of the ride telling other customers not to ride. Our foreman stated he apologized profusely to Ms. Dempsey and tried to assure her that neither she, the patrons or our attendant were ever in any danger, however her anger elevated and at one point, she spit on our foreman. Mr. Ryan Reithoffer arrived on the scene and offered to escort her to the Police. She was yelling at him and shoving her phone in his face as he was walking to the Fair Office to summon the police. He repeatedly asked her to stop putting her phone in his face and with his hand (while the phone was in his face) he picked the phone up out of her hand and dropped it in the grass. At no time did he come in contact with her, he only touched her phone. She told Mr. Reithoffer she wanted her money back, the $100. she had spent, and he advised her he didn’t think a refund was warranted since she had been there all day, which further infuriated her. Our General Manager arrived at the Fair Office and sat with Ms. Dempsey, the police and fair officials for over an hour. To the best of our knowledge, the police did not do a report as there was no evidence of an assault or injury (other than our employee being grabbed) and no reason to write a report, however we are still waiting on confirmation of same. Reithoffer Shows has owned and operated the Tornado ride for 29 years and we have done so without an incident of this nature. We had no complaints either before, during or after this incident. Our Ride Foreman has been operating the Tornado for more than 25 years and our Ride Attendant has been with us for more than 20 years. Both are highly qualified and well trained in the operation of the Tornado ride. At no time was any patron in any danger, nor was our attendant once he was released from the grips of the patron.