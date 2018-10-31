Richmond County Sheriff’s Office opened up its doors to trick-or-treaters

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office transformed into a spooky destination for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Groups of children came through to fill bags with candy from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m.
This is all part of two things: community outreach and giving the community a safe place to take their kids trick-or-treating. Corporal Jason Payne works with the community outreach division. He said, “There’s no traffic to worry about. There’s no strange people here. When they’re inside our building, they’re interacting with the staff here at the Sheriff’s Office, and we really look forward to having them each year.”
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.