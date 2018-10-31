Patients trick-or-treated through the Children’s Hospital

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia trick-or-treated through the halls to celebrate Halloween. Patients, family members and staff all dressed up and enjoyed themselves as the kids made their way through four floors to fill their bags with candy.
People who work at the Children’s Hospital said this is an event that everyone looks forward to year around. Mandy Lee, Special Event Coordinator, said, “We allow the kids to dress up and trick-or-treat through the hospital. It allows them to just be kids and get that experience that they might not be able to get because they’re here.”
