As a result of the National attention that the Halloween event has created in regards to Felony Probationary Sex Offenders reporting to Grovetown City Hall, under the direction of the Georgia Community Supervision, the Probation Department (GA Community Supervision) has decided not to utilize our facility as planned. This event is no different than many others that transpire all across the state. A contingency plan has been implemented and will NOT be discussed.

Grovetown mayor Gary E. Jones