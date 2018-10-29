Longtime coworker talks about Cot Campbell’s legacy

Jack Sadler, Vice President of Dogwood Stable, said, “He was a real people person, and that’s what he got the most enjoyment out of was talking to people about the industry.” Although horse racing had been in Aiken for many years before Campbell and his wife arrived, their presence brought the community something new. Sadler said, “Cot and Anne were probably the first ones, as the owners, to live here in Aiken year around. I think that’s what helped bring the community closer together.” The Campbell’s enjoyed being part of the community, and they were proud to make Aiken their home. Sadler said, “He always made it a point to talk about Aiken, South Carolina, and how much he appreciated the city and the people that live here.”