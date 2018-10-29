Gabriel Iglesias coming to Bell Auditorium

Iglesias is currently in production as star and Executive Producer of the upcoming multi-cam comedy series for Netflix where he plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. The series will have 10 half-hour episodes and will premiere in 2019.