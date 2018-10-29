Gabriel Iglesias coming to Bell Auditorium

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Gabriel Iglesias is bringing his “Beyond the Fluffy” tour to the Bell Auditorium in 2019.
“There is still no greater thrill for me then to perform standup live, I’m so excited to launch this new tour and reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias says regarding the tour.
The show will be Thursday, Feb, 28, 2019. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought at the James Brown Arena Box Office, by phone at 877-428-4849 or online at augustaentertainmentcomplex.com.
Iglesias is currently in production as star and Executive Producer of the upcoming multi-cam comedy series for Netflix where he plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. The series will have 10 half-hour episodes and will premiere in 2019.
