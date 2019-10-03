Watch FOX54 News Now Live
News
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National
Crime
Education
Traffic
Military
Health
Weather
Warnings & Watches
Programming
FOX on Demand
Community
Calendar
Contests
Pets
For Our Children
Events
About Us
Meet the News Team
Advertise with Us
Closed Captioning Concerns
FCC Public Files
EEO Public Files
Jobs at WFXG
Watch Live
Search
News
Weather
Programming
Community
About Us
Watch Live
All content © copyright WFXG.
WFXG Copyright 2019
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
,
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.