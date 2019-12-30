Funeral arrangements set for mother killed in Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The funeral arrangements for the mother killed by her estranged husband in Thomson on Thursday night, Dec. 26 are set.
According to the Thomson Funeral website 26-year-old Parsha Nicole Few will have two visitations at the Thomson Funeral System prior to the service.
The first visitation will take place Thursday, Jan. 2 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the second on Friday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Her service will be held on the Friday, Jan. 3 at Second Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Harlem, Georgia at 1pm.
More information can be found on the Funeral Service System website.
Few’s family has also taken to social media in efforts for the community to raise money to help towards the care of her children. You can find the Facebook link by clicking here to donate.
