Dr. Jill Biden visits Aiken, SC

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Former U.S. Second lady, Jill Biden made several stops across South Carolina this weekend, stumping for her husband Joe Biden as he fights for the democratic nomination.
In efforts to support her husband’s presidential campaign, Dr. Jill Biden wants people in the Aiken community to know that it’s important for people to be on the same page. “We can build a better nation when we do this together,” Dr. Jill Biden said.
As Biden took the podium at the Aiken County Democratic Party Headquarters she mentioned many key topics such as leadership, healthcare and gun safety in the school systems. “What Joe has already done is in the assault weapons ban, he passed that twice and now he needs to get it passed again, and so he’s already done that.”
One specific topic that gained the attention of one Joe Biden supporter was education. “Education is very important, and you cannot get education if the prices are to high, you know for the kids to go to school,” Goldie Randle, an Aiken community member said.
Biden wasn’t alone at the community event, she was joined by State Representative Bill Clyburn, who spoke on the importance of having her in an area like Aiken. “They’re going to get the opportunity to talk, ask questions and rub shoulders with someone who believes in education," Clyburn said.
On Monday, Dr. Jill Biden will be making her last stop in Columbia, SC to hold a breakfast.
