15-year-old killed in vehicle crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Corner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Saturday, December 28.
According to the Coroner’s Office, 15-year-old Marisol Ortiz of Columbus, Georgia was the front seat passenger of a Silver Pontiac GTO traveling south on St. Sebastian. Investigators say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Jones Street struck the vehicle Ortiz was in. Ortiz was take to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Coroner’s Office tells FOX 54 there will not be an autopsy.
