The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Augusta Jewish Federation releases statement on recent attack

“These attacks represent total disregard for fundamental Constitutional guarantees and basic human morality. they also call attention to the growing number of violent anti-Semitic attacks in our country, a reason for great concern in our community. We urge law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to stem this wave of anti-Semitic attacks, which represents an attack not only on Jews but on the fundamental freedoms and guarantees of our society. We ask our fellow Americans to stand together against hate crimes and terrorism.”