An Empowerment Workshop held to help women conquer 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One Community member held a Women’s Empowerment Workshop Saturday to make sure women have 2020 vision while going into the new year.
It’s through her incorporation, Tara T. Stallings, where she invited women across the CSRA to discuss how to conquer barriers, and how to heal from them.
The “Seeing Clearer for your Vision” themed workshop included: a customized manual, group discussions and participants were also given vision workbook supplies. “Having an event like this helps you get a fresh perspective. It helps you identify those issues, those things that have been a hindrance in your life. It also helps you set the path to go forward,” said life coach, Tara T. Stallings.
“Sometimes you never realize the smallest thing can make a very big difference in somebody else’s day or life in general,” said co-facilitator, Melody Manning.
Stallings and her co-facilitator have been providing uplifting programs since 2011. They tell FOX 54 they look forward to continue to be an inspiration in the new year.
If you would like to know more about Tara T. Stallings, Inc., here is a link to her website.
