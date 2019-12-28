Robbery and battery suspect wanted in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One woman is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for robbery by sudden snatch and simple battery. Officials say the incident occurred at the Walmart on Wrightsboro Rd. on Friday, Dec. 20.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 21-year-old Ebony Sada Scott. Officials say she is 5′02″ and weighs approximately 185 lbs. Scott has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Inv. Walter McNeil or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
