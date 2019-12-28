High school senior launches Last Hope USA to promote civics education

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Just last week, an Evans High School student launched an organization called Last Hope USA in efforts to promote civics education.
With the 2020 election around the corner, high school senior CJ Pearson wants students to be informed on how the government works and operates. “We shouldn’t be voting based on what pop culture or what our favorite celebrity says. We should be voting based on issues and our knowledge of those issues," Pearson said.
He says that the goal behind Last Hope USA is to further students’ understanding of the issues at stake in this country. He plans to by require students to take and pass a citizenship test before receiving their diploma. “But also we’re going to be meeting young people where they are, on their phones, on social media, with education material, videos about government and how it functions and operates," Pearson said.
Pearson has already recruited 300 students across the nation to join Last Hope USA and has received a handful of donations to help grow his nonprofit. “We’ve massed more than 10,000 followers through the course of that week alone. We raised more than $15,000 over the course of that week, and we’ve also recruited tons of young people who see the value in our mission,” Pearson said.
As he continues to get people on board, next month he’ll be working with state legislatures to make the test a requirement.
For more information about Last Hope USA, here is a Facebook link.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.