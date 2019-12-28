Dougherty Rd. to stay closed through the weekend due to flooding

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said Dougherty Rd. will remain closed at least through the weekend.
SCDOT said this is due to flooding at its intersection with Wilds Ave. There are detour markings on both ends of Dougherty Rd.
The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department and SCDOT have been working to fix the issue, but both agencies determined that the stormwater issues are not within state or city infrastructure. They said that intersection improvements at Dougherty Rd. and Whiskey Rd. and the construction of a franchised restaurant at that intersection are not contributing to the flooding issue on Dougherty Rd.
Engineering and utilities city staff members, along with public safety departments, are going to continue working with SCDOT until the issue is resolved.
