Domestic Violence by the numbers

In South Carolina, the numbers are not much better. Just a few years ago, 71% of women who were killed by men died by gunshot. At the beginning of the decade, in 2011 and 2012, the state had the highest rate of women murdered by men nationwide, more than doubling the national average. South Carolina women are not the only people suffering from domestic violence abuse. While about 40% do experience the physical or sexual violence or stalking, the numbers show that 17% of South Carolina men experience it, too.