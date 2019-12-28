Domestic Violence by the numbers

(WFXG) - Domestic violence is a nationwide issue. It does not discriminate based on sex, race, ethnicity, income or even where you live. Recently in the CSRA, a woman was fatally shot as part of a domestic violence situation.
Unfortunately, situations like the fatal shooting are common across the United States. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there are more than 10 million abuse victims annually nationwide, and one in three female murder victims are killed by intimate partners.
In Georgia alone, firearms are involved in 65% of fatalities. In 2014, 117 Georgians were killed in domestic violence related incidents. Domestic violence ranging from physical to sexual and stalking effects about 35.1 percent of women and 39.9% of men.
In South Carolina, the numbers are not much better. Just a few years ago, 71% of women who were killed by men died by gunshot. At the beginning of the decade, in 2011 and 2012, the state had the highest rate of women murdered by men nationwide, more than doubling the national average. South Carolina women are not the only people suffering from domestic violence abuse. While about 40% do experience the physical or sexual violence or stalking, the numbers show that 17% of South Carolina men experience it, too.
So, what can be done to combat the problem? When it comes to domestic violence, if you see something, say something. Part of that means you need to know the warning signs or red flags of an abusive relationship. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the signs include:
- Extreme jealousy
- Possessiveness
- Unpredictability
- A bad temper
- Cruelty to animals
- Verbal abuse
- Extremely controlling behavior
- Antiquated beliefs about roles of women and men in relationships
- Forced sex or disregard of their partner's unwillingness to have sex
- Sabotage of birth control methods or refusal to honor agreed upon methods
- Blaming the victim for anything bad that happens
- Sabotage or obstruction of the victim's ability to work or attend school
- Controls all the finances
- Abuse of other family members, children or pets
- Accusations of the victim flirting with others or having an affair
- Control of what the victim wears and how they act
- Demeaning the victim either privately or publicly
- Embarrassment or humiliation of the victim in front of others
- Harassment of the victim at work
It’s important to never suffer in silence. If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). The hotline offers anonymous, confidential help 24/7.
