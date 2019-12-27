Where to go to ring in the 20′s

(WFXG) - The new year is almost here! Do you know where you’re going to ring in the 20′s? If not, here is a list of places in the CSRA to go and have some fun on the last night of 2019.
AUGUSTA
- New Year’s Eve at Garden City. The Gatsby/Roaring 20′s themed party will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- A Night in the Twenties - A Roaring New Years Eve at Savannah Rapids Pavilion. The event will be from 7 p.m. to midnight.
- New Year’s Eve Partridge Inn Rooftop Party at the Partridge Inn Augusta. This event will be from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and is $50 per person.
- New Year’s at The Capri. This four-day, Roaring 20′s themed event will be from Sunday-Wednesday.
- Bootlegger’s Beer Bash at Savannah River Brewing Co. from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- New Years Show w/ Fenwick at The Backyard Tavern in Evans. The event will begin at 9 p.m.
- NYE at The Wing with Radio Source! It will be at Wild Wings Cafe beginning at 9 p.m.
- New Years Eve “Gatsby Themed” Party at the Country Club from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $50 and $75.
- The Best New Years Eve party in the land at Chevy’s Nite Club. The party will be from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration at Triumphant Family Christian Center. Join them for praise and worship from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- NYE Party at Sole Augusta from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be a $10 cover fee and a ball drop at midnight.
- New Year’s Eve Service at Whole Life Ministries from 10 p.m. to midnight.
- New Year’s Eve Party in Augusta at The Gordon Lanes Bowling Center. This event includes breakfast at midnight and unlimited bowling from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- New Years Eve Dance Party at Soul Bar beginning at 8 p.m.
- New Years Eve at the Eagles Club. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple.
- Celebrate New Years Eve 2019! Reservations Required! Party times at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center are from 6-9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- New Year’s Eve 2020! This event will take place at Bowlero and includes a ball drop package.
NORTH AUGUSTA
- New Year’s Eve at Crowne Plaza North Augusta. Tickets are $75 for singles and $130 for couples. It will take place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- New Year’s Eve Black and Gold Dinner Party at DiVino Ristorante Italiano. This reservation only event is $79.95 per person.
AIKEN
- New Year’s Eve Party at Rose Hill. The event will be $75 per person and will be from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party at The Willcox. This event will be $125 per person and will be from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.