Where to go to ring in the 20′s

Where to go to ring in the 20′s
New Year's Eve 2020 graphic (Source: Pixabay)
December 27, 2019 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 4:48 PM

(WFXG) - The new year is almost here! Do you know where you’re going to ring in the 20′s? If not, here is a list of places in the CSRA to go and have some fun on the last night of 2019.

AUGUSTA

NORTH AUGUSTA

AIKEN

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.