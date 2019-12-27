Press conference held after suspected arrested for killing 26-year-old Thomson mother of four

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - A 26-year-old mother is dead after a shooting occurred at the 600 block of Dixie Dr. on Thursday night, Dec. 26 in Thomson.
The Chief of the Thomson Police Department held a press conference Friday morning and released new details regarding the incident.
Chief Anson Evans told reporters that 26-year-old Parsha Nicole Few was shot and killed while sitting in her car in the front yard of a Thomson home. Authorities say the suspect, 30-year-old Quatavious Cortez McGahee then fled the scene in a black vehicle. McGahee is believed to have then drove to Heritage Villas Apartments at 411 Noble St.
Officials received calls that the suspect had kicked in the door of an apartment, at that time the Columbia County SWAT team was called out, during their assessment they determined that McGahee was inside of apartment. The Columbia County SWAT team was able to place McGahee in custody.
Chief Anson states this incident is believed to be a domestic violence incident. The chief also states that the two, Few and McGahee have had several incident reports in connection to possible domestic disputes between the two.
McGahee is in custody at the McDuffie County Jail and charges are forthcoming, the chief states McGahee is looking to be charged with homicide, aggravated assault, and child endangerment.
The sheriff’s office and the GBI are still actively investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.