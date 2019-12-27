UPDATE: Officials confirm identity of woman shot and killed in Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Thomson officials have confirmed a shooting on the 600 block of Dixie Dr.
McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson confirmed that 26-year-old Parshal Nicole Few was the victim of this shooting.
According to bystanders, Few was the mother of four and three of her daughters were in the house at the time of the shooting.
According to Assistant Police Chief Bess with the Thomson Police Department, the call came in just after 8 p.m. and the suspect shot Few while she was sitting in her car in the front yard of a home. Bess said the suspect drove away in a black vehicle and is considered armed and dangerous.
This is an open investigation. Few’s body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy tonight.
FOX 54 has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest updates on this developing story.
