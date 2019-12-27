Last day of Christmas in Hopelands event

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Hundreds of Aiken community members enjoyed the last day of the 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event.
One hundred thousand Christmas lights surrounded the entire area since December 14 and closed Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
While the event was free, people were still able to make a donation to help raise money for the Christmas in Hopelands program.
FOX 54 spoke with a few people who tell us just how much they enjoyed the lights. "Kids love lights, it’s beautiful out here. It’s a lot of land, it’s very spacious. We get to go through the houses and drink hot chocolate, eat cookies and roast marshmallows. So, it’s just a lot of fun,” Olivia Jennings, an Aiken community member said.
If you missed this years event, be sure to catch the next one in 2020, and for more information you can visit their website.
