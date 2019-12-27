Last chance to visit these holiday events

Lights of the South in Grovetown will close at 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. Tickets are $12 and fast passes are $20. Aiken on Ice at Citizens Park will close at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Admission with skates is $10 for those six and under and $15 for those seven and older. Admission is free for non-skaters.