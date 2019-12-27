Last chance to visit these holiday events

(WFXG) - Some holiday events are coming to an end in the CSRA. If you haven’t had the chance to visit them, you might want to hurry!
Lights of the South in Grovetown will close at 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. Tickets are $12 and fast passes are $20. Aiken on Ice at Citizens Park will close at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Admission with skates is $10 for those six and under and $15 for those seven and older. Admission is free for non-skaters.
Evans on Ice at Evans Towne Center Park is open until 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Weekend skating is $15, week day skating is $12 and morning matinee skating is $9. Single day lessons are priced at $30 and a private one-hour lesson is available for $12.
