12-year-old student dragged by SUV is discharged from hospital

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -Twelve-year-old Zhiya Williams was discharged from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia Thursday and is recovering at home. She was hit by a Chevy Suburban and dragged 100 feet last week after getting off her school bus on Old Waynesboro Rd.
Her mother, Evony Williams, said her daughter suffered multiple injuries, including seven broken ribs, collapsed lungs and a fractured collar bone. Zhiya also suffered severe road abrasions and needed stitches for open wounds.
Photos her mom posted to Facebook show the excruciating injuries, from her scalp to her toes. But standing out just as prominently as the injuries is the stunning smile Old Saint Nick brought to her face Christmas Day.
While many children unwrapped presents, Zhiya was wrapped in gauze and surrounded by her loved ones, in addition to Santa Claus. Her mom and grandmother said they are thankful for every supportive prayer, message and phone call.
Most importantly, they’re grateful for the greatest gift of all: That Zhiya survived this tragedy.
A bus driver for the Richmond County Public School System is being held responsible for this incident. Talunda Smith, 35, faces second-degree cruelty to children and faces a misdemeanor charge for not following school bus driver safety procedures.
Smith didn’t activate the flashing lights or stop sign before Zhiya exited the bus, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the driver of that SUV wasn’t able to avoid hitting Williams due to his proximity to the bus.
