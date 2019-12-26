Toys for Tots struggles to send out toys

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Toys for Tots Foundation closes all warehouses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but volunteers at the Augusta location wanted to keep pushing by opening its doors for Christmas. Organizers told FOX 54 many applicants were contacted on Christmas to pick up their child’s toys but have yet come to pick them up.
“We have worked hard to fill these bags. We have over about 250 bags,” said Gregory Smith who is the Assistant Coordinator for Toys for Tots of Augusta. He believes there are reasons why some parents are not showing up. He said contact numbers have changed or are disconnected, as well as, some parents do not have transportation to pick the toys up.
“If we have to use one of the vans to go out and deliver, that’s our last resort,” said Smith.
Smith told FOX 54 there was a bit of a hold up this year due to donations coming in late, but said volunteers have done their best to stay on schedule. He is already looking forward to next year.
“We’re going to go back to the drawing board. We have a phenomenal game plan for next year that is going to fix some of the short falls and some of the issues that we’ve seen,” explained Smith.
For the parents who were not able to pick up their child’s toys, there is no need to worry. Starting on Dec. 26th, the Toys for Tots warehouse will be open at 9 a.m. for parents to pick up toys.
