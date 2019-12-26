Suspect wanted for questioning in burglary in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning.
According to authorities, the suspect is wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 22 on the 1900 block of Thomas Lane.
The sheriff’s office is asking that any information concerning this subject should be sent to Sgt. Tom Johnson (706)821-1795 or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.
