To protect and serve...even on the holidays

Szoncinski said, “Christmas is always, I think, the worst one away from our family.” After 37 years of working holidays, he says it never gets easier. Investigative Sergeant with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Heather Bryant has only been working the holidays for a few years. She said, “It was an adjustment because I have two small kids at home, so I’ve had to squeeze in time stopping by, letting them open their gifts real quick and then get back to my calls.”