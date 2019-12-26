To protect and serve...even on the holidays

(WFXG) - Christmas, like other holidays, is typically a day off work for most people, but for some, it’s just another day.
Robert Szoncinski, Augusta Fire Lieutenant, joins hundreds of others in the CSRA who got up on Christmas morning and went to work. He said, “The things we do every day happen on holidays, too."
Szoncinski said, “Christmas is always, I think, the worst one away from our family.” After 37 years of working holidays, he says it never gets easier. Investigative Sergeant with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Heather Bryant has only been working the holidays for a few years. She said, “It was an adjustment because I have two small kids at home, so I’ve had to squeeze in time stopping by, letting them open their gifts real quick and then get back to my calls.”
It’s a sacrifice made by not only the first responders, but also their families. Bryant explained, “Most of our families have made adjustments around us.” Szoncinski added, “Sometimes we will have family come over, bring us food, spend time with us, a few minutes here and there. It makes a difference.”
At the end of the day, these men and women get through the day together, knowing that they do what they do, because they love what they do. Szoncinski said, “Someone has to be here. It’s just one of those things you accept when you take this job.”
Szoncinski said being there to take the call leads to the best present they could get for any holiday. He said, “The greatest gift you can get is to help someone.”
