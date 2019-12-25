Toys for Tots makes final Christmas push

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Toys for Tots warehouse was open for pick-ups on Christmas Eve as volunteers worked around the clock to get toys to families. This year there is a lack of donations for ages six, nine, 11, and 12. FOX 54 spoke with organizers about what is being done to make sure each child receives a toy.
The day before Christmas donations are still rolling in as volunteers struggle to make do with what they have. In the past, every child received three toys, but this year due to the lack, they are only receiving two.
“It’s been at least seven or eight years since we’ve had an abundance of toys. Every year it’s a struggle,” said Anne Woods who is the Coordinator for Toys for Tots of Augusta.
This year, there was an increase in applicants compared to previous years. Woods says there are more than 550 applicants with more than 1,500 children. And that’s not all. There are walk-ins who try to apply and it puts a strain on volunteers.
“I cry a lot, I pray a lot, but you know I can only do so much and I just want to make sure at least every child has a toy,” said Woods.
There are still toys that need to get to families, and volunteers are working as fast as they can.
“I know we have a back log because we have a short fall. I promise we will be here until late tonight and also tomorrow making sure that the families that haven’t received them yet they will get them in their hands and have a Merry Christmas,” explained Gregory Smith Senior who is the Assistant Coordinator for Toys for Tots of Augusta.
