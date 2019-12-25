Staying Alive: Don’t drink and drive

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The holidays are filled with families and festivities. Christmas spirit is all around.
“With that comes sometimes a little more alcohol when people are together," said Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.
But when you’ve had too many holiday 'spirits’, you’re urged to put the keys down.
“Just be careful out there because if you have a wreck it might not be you that gets killed, it could be the other person," said Bowen.
The coroner said his staff of seven handles at least one deadly crash involving alcohol nearly every holiday.
“When you be drinking and driving it’s just like you’re driving down the road blindfolded,” expressed Antonio Brunson. Brunson said he lost his job when he got caught driving under the influence years ago. “Make sure you have a designated driver. If not, call yourself an Uber or a Lyft.”
It makes the holidays rough when the coroner’s office has to deliver devastating news.
“Don’t let alcohol be the reason that we’re knocking on a door telling someone they lost a loved one," Bowen cautioned.
Plan ahead if you can. There’s a possibility you can prevent a dangerous situation.
Here are several ways you can take safety into your own hands:
- Don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Designated a non-drinking driver when you’re with a group
- If you’re walking, don’t wear dark clothing, walk in well-lit areas
