Santa makes a stop at Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Santa Claus made his way to Children’s Hospital of Georgia to visit young patients who weren’t able to spend Christmas at home.
This happened Wednesday morning, where Santa was caught delivering toys and goodies to 83 children. FOX 54 met with one family who’s child has been in the hospital for a few days.
They shared with us just how exciting a visit from Santa truly was. “It was really great that they did this cause it was very hard having her in the hospital on Christmas morning, so it really did put a big smile on her face,” Kara Collins, mother of Avery Collins said.
If you would like to know more about upcoming events at Children’s Hospital of Georgia, here is a link to their Facebook page.
