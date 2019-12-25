Organizations work to feed everyone this Christmas

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen serves a hot lunch to those in need every day and Christmas day is no different.
They typically serve 325 people at 11 a.m. each day. No paperwork necessary to grab a plate either.
Master’s Table says the majority of the people they serve aren’t homeless. They say their guests may have just lost a job or struggling with medical bills but either way it goes every one has their own story.
They say you never know what someone is dealing with behind closed doors so they urge you and their volunteers to practice compassion, greet others with a smile and listen.
Each day they need ten to twenty volunteers so if you’d like to help out master’s table in that way head to their website at goldenharvest.org.
