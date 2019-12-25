Community honoring lives of Graniteville mother and son by working to enact change

That village he spoke of is rising up, taking a stand against violence in their community. Pastor Abraham said, “We stick together and we don’t have to wait 'til another tragedy happens. We can come together and talk about how to better our community.” A meeting is already set for Jan. 4th, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Pastor Abraham said they’ll be bringing in both community leaders and law enforcement. He explained, “We’re going to pull the children in so they can get a sense of what not to do, what not to be involved in, so we can see that the community is healthy.” Apostle Hill added, "It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, but i think if everyone gets involved and is engaged to this, we have some victory.”