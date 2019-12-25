Community honoring lives of Graniteville mother and son by working to enact change

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) - A crowd gathered outside Bethlehem Baptist Church in Graniteville on Tuesday, Dec. 24, to honor the lives of Mel’Lisha Jackson and her one-year-old baby boy, Elijah. The two were shot and killed on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in what law enforcement believe to be gang related violence.
Candles were lit and tears were shed for the loss of the Graniteville mother and her son, but her family and community members are taking the tragedy and turning it into something more.
Bethlehem Baptist Church Senior Pastor James Abraham said, “Your heart sinks. It’s like an immediate emptiness that takes over.” That’s how he described the pain of losing someone you love, but Jackson’s family believes that joy comes in the morning. Her uncle, Apostle Anthony Hill, said, “We don’t want people to leave here angry tonight or vengeful-hearted. We want people to leave here tonight knowing that God’s got it.”
Instead of letting their pain turn to anger, the family felt called to act in their community, and Pastor Abraham wanted to help. He explained, "The perpetrators, the reason they’re found in the position that they’re in, is because somebody dropped the ball.” Apostle Hill added, referring to the crowd at the church, "This is the village. Where it speaks about, ‘the village raises the child,’ this is what you call the village.”
That village he spoke of is rising up, taking a stand against violence in their community. Pastor Abraham said, “We stick together and we don’t have to wait 'til another tragedy happens. We can come together and talk about how to better our community.” A meeting is already set for Jan. 4th, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Pastor Abraham said they’ll be bringing in both community leaders and law enforcement. He explained, “We’re going to pull the children in so they can get a sense of what not to do, what not to be involved in, so we can see that the community is healthy.” Apostle Hill added, "It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, but i think if everyone gets involved and is engaged to this, we have some victory.”
As law enforcement continue investigating the murders and the family lays their loved ones to rest, their only hope is for people to come forward with information and join in on the cause.
The family will have a final celebration of life on Friday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Mount Transfiguration Baptist Church in North Augusta. A gofundme has been created to help the family with funeral arrangements. You can find that link here.
