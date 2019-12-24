Watch your wallet for 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Are you staying within budget with all the holiday spending? According to debt.org, total consumer debt in the United States is nearly $14 trillion, and a new poll by another site, creditcards.com, reveals 61% of Americans are willing to get in deeper debt for the holidays.
FOX 54′s Miya Payton went to the professionals to find out how those who find themselves in debt can recover.
Debt.org also says more than 180 million Americans have credit cards, and the average credit card holder has at least four cards. If you find yourself drowning in debt, there are ways to keep your head above the water.
Kelly Renner with Life Strategies Financial Partners advises people to take their income and first pay expenses. Then, take whatever is left and divided it among the debt. “If you can pay all of it off, great. If you can’t, then you devise a plan. And by doing that, look at all the credit cards that you have, take the highest interest rate, typically what I tell people, and put all the extra money against that one card and once you get that card paid off, put it all towards the next card.”
Renner suggests identifying extra money that’s currently being used unnecessarily as another way to reach your financial goals for the new year. Ask yourself how often are you eating out? And how many monthly subscriptions do you have that you’re not utilizing?
“We hear it all the time. This was a bad month, this was a bad month, this was a bad month. And four months in we’re like ‘it’s not a bad month anymore let’s really figure out what’s going on.’ So, it’s really just tracking those expenses and getting focused on eliminating them,” said Renner.
Renner believes finances are more behavioral, so if you can work on changing your behavior over time it will lead to the lifestyle change financially. “I change people’s relationships with money, and debt is a big deal. We are taught to be in debt, and that’s not the way it’s suppose to be. You can actually be debt free and without credit cards and interest.”
