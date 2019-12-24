Watch your wallet for 2020

Kelly Renner with Life Strategies Financial Partners advises people to take their income and first pay expenses. Then, take whatever is left and divided it among the debt. “If you can pay all of it off, great. If you can’t, then you devise a plan. And by doing that, look at all the credit cards that you have, take the highest interest rate, typically what I tell people, and put all the extra money against that one card and once you get that card paid off, put it all towards the next card.”