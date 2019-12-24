HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Community helps raise more than $100,000 for local family’s new home

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Some things have far more value than words can express. The Grubisa family knows all about that.
"I mean, I lost some stuff but it’s great how the community comes together and they’re just there for you,” said Christopher Grubisa.
Christopher’s loss started with pain in his left arm two years ago. It was meningitis and a life-threatening blood infection. He’s had more than 20 surgeries and is now a quadruple amputee.
Multiple companies, volunteers and agencies helped the Burke County Sheriff’s Office raise more than $100,000. The land was donated. The builder didn’t charge a dime.
"In my experience, this is the only house, that I’m aware of, that has been built 100% by the power of love,” said Highsmith Building Services, Inc. owner John Highsmith.
Those involved said they experienced many challenges starting from when they first broke ground. One thing that didn’t break was their determination.
"This has changed our life,” said an emotional Amber Grubisa, his wife.
This is a gathering to celebrate an incredible gift. "Be able to brush my teeth now by myself. Get to the bathroom by myself. The kids need help with something, I’m able to get to them quick and easy. Everything is open enough and big enough where I can get through without feeling imprisoned,” Grubisa explained.
It represents stability and freedom inside four walls built with love. Something a rare disease couldn’t take away.
"I’m still able to spend it with my family. That i’m still here with them,” said Grubisa.
Nothing else under this tree can compare.
