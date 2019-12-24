Artist wanted for James Brown-themed mural

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Do you think you have what it takes to paint a tribute mural for the Godfather of Soul? The Greater Augusta Arts Council is calling for an artist or artist team to design and install a James Brown-themed mural.
The mural will be on 879 Broad St. facing James Brown Blvd. The award amount is $32,000 and the application deadline is Jan. 13, 2020. The mural is meant to be a destination attraction for Downtown Augusta.
The Greater Augusta Arts Council requested funds for the mural in Nov. and the City of Augusta Commission voted on Dec. 3 to provide a 25% match to those funds.
