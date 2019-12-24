Aiken County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Kalmia Apartments murder

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection to the double homicide that killed a mother and her 1-year-old son in Graniteville.
Authorities say that are looking for any information that would lead them to 18-year-old Thomson Anthony Henderson. Aiken County investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Henderson for 2 counts of murder for the shooting incident that took place on Kalmia Apartments Lane.
The sheriff’s office says thanks to leads, evidence and tips from citizens warrants were obtained for Henderson.
Henderson should be consider armed and dangerous and authorities say additional charges may be forthcoming.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Henderson or information on this case, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
