Two arrested in Richmond County after money, firearms and 196 lbs. of weed were seized

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men at a home on the 900 block of Holden St. after an undercover narcotics investigation.
According to officials, investigators seized approximately 196 lbs. of weed that has a street value of about a half million dollars, three firearms, and $24,000 in cash. Twenty-six-year-old Jonathan Torres and 32-year-old Ahmad Rashada were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Torres was also charged with possession of a firearm by first offender.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.