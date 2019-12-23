Two arrested in Richmond County after money, firearms and 196 lbs. of weed were seized

32-year-old Ahmad Rashada (left) and 26-year-old Jonathan Torres (right) (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Ceara Hester | December 23, 2019 at 5:04 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 5:20 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men at a home on the 900 block of Holden St. after an undercover narcotics investigation.

According to officials, investigators seized approximately 196 lbs. of weed that has a street value of about a half million dollars, three firearms, and $24,000 in cash. Twenty-six-year-old Jonathan Torres and 32-year-old Ahmad Rashada were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Torres was also charged with possession of a firearm by first offender.

