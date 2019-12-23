Two arrest made in armed robbery that left one dead on Watkins St. in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on Dec. 15 in connection to the death of Jermaine Sims.
Authorities say, Marcus Demitrius Tyler and DeMarcus Bright were charged in the murder of Jermaine Sims after they attempted to rob Sims at gunpoint at 245 Watkins St.
Tyler and Bright have both been charged with murder, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during commission of crime.
Both are booked at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
