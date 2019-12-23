Homes being evacuated due to flooding in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed flooding in the area around Richardsons Lake Rd. and Waters Edge Dr. after a natural dam at Wilson Pond gave way. Abdullah said the pond is emptying across Richardsons Lake Rd.
The sheriff’s office and EMA are evacuating homes in a 1-5 mile radius. Officials are asking drivers to avoid Richardsons Lake Rd. and the Wood Valley subdivision. The Savannah River keeper, Tonya Bonitatibus, said if you live downstream of Richardsons Lake Rd., you need to evacuate. Bonitatibus said that includes areas near Burgess Lake, McElmurray Pond, Lake Florence, and Silver Bluff Rd. to Atomic Rd.
Captain Abdullah said the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Engineers will be monitoring Richardsons Lake Rd. throughout the night, but have reopened the road after an inspection.
The sheriff’s office asks that if you have anything you need assistance with, call (803)-648-6811.
