Homes being evacuated due to flooding in Aiken County

The sheriff’s office and EMA are evacuating homes in a 1-5 mile radius. Officials are asking drivers to avoid Richardsons Lake Rd. and the Wood Valley subdivision. The Savannah River keeper, Tonya Bonitatibus, said if you live downstream of Richardsons Lake Rd., you need to evacuate. Bonitatibus said that includes areas near Burgess Lake, McElmurray Pond, Lake Florence, and Silver Bluff Rd. to Atomic Rd.