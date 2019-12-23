Edward Cruey’s family speaks out about his disappearance

They were concerned. But Eddie’s family wasn’t just hearing from him, they also weren’t hearing from his wife. “She said on November 23rd, he had a sleeping bag, a pair of jeans, $200 and told her not to look for him and contact his family.” When they heard that, they thought it was quite unusual that she still never contacted the police. “After three weeks, if you care about somebody you file a missing person’s report whether they get mad at you or not. They’ll get over it, or they won’t," Kelly Cruey said with concern.