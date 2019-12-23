Edward Cruey’s family speaks out about his disappearance

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case of 55-year-old Augusta native Edward Cruey.
Members of Project Drew, a local group that’s dedicated to finding missing locals, reached out to FOX 54 to help get the word out on his whereabouts.
FOX 54 sat down with Eddie Cruey’s brother and stepmother who traveled from Virginia to speak about his disappearance. “He’s just jovial, and he liked to have a good time. Anytime I needed to talk to him, I would call him and he was always proud of me,” Caleb Cruey, Edward Cruey’s brother said.
The last time Edward’s family heard his voice was on November 19, but they weren’t aware he was missing until recently. “During that time my husband kept saying, I haven’t heard from Eddie, I tried calling him. I’ve tried texting him, he’s not gotten back with me,” Kelly Cruey, Edward Cruey’s stepmother said.
They were concerned. But Eddie’s family wasn’t just hearing from him, they also weren’t hearing from his wife. “She said on November 23rd, he had a sleeping bag, a pair of jeans, $200 and told her not to look for him and contact his family.” When they heard that, they thought it was quite unusual that she still never contacted the police. “After three weeks, if you care about somebody you file a missing person’s report whether they get mad at you or not. They’ll get over it, or they won’t," Kelly Cruey said with concern.
Edward’s family took it upon themselves and filed a police report on December 17. As they continue their own search, they hope others will feel their pain and keep their eyes peeled too. “We just want people to know that we love Eddie and we love him with all of our hearts. We want him found," Caleb Cruey said.
If you have any information on Edward Cruey you are encouraged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.
