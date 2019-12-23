Bus driver arrested after 12-year-old hit by SUV on Old Waynesboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to an incident where a 12-year-old Pine Hill Middle School student was hit by an SUV after getting off the school bus on Dec. 16.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Response team investigated the incident and 35-year-old Talunda Smith was arrested and charged with cruelty to children second degree and misdemeanor school bus driver safety responsibilities. Smith was the driver of the school bus and according to the Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that Smith stopped the bus to let the student off, and she did not activate the flashing lights or the stop sign before allowing the child off the bus. The student exited the bus and entered the southbound lane of Old Waynesboro Rd.
The driver of an SUV was traveling south on Old Waynesboro Rd. and did not have enough time to stop before hitting the student due to their proximity to the bus. Officials say Smith activated the lights and the stop sign after the collision.
No charges will be filed against the driver of the SUV or the student.
